Indosolar Ltd Board Meeting

232.23
(5.00%)
Jun 27, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Indosolar CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Apr 202511 Apr 2025
Audited Results Indosolar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company along with the statement of assets and liabilities and cashflow together with the auditors report thereon. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended as on March 31, 2025 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on date and Cash Flow Statements for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.04.2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202516 Jan 2025
INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024. un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on January 22, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report thereupon. Outcome of the board meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and Limited Review Report thereupon. Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

