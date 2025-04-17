|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2025
|11 Apr 2025
|Audited Results Indosolar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company along with the statement of assets and liabilities and cashflow together with the auditors report thereon. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended as on March 31, 2025 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on date and Cash Flow Statements for Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.04.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2025
|16 Jan 2025
|INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2024. un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on January 22, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 and Limited Review Report thereupon. Outcome of the board meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|INDOSOLAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and Limited Review Report thereupon. Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.