Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,869
|65.79
|1,24,293.8
|474.63
|0.75
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,284.8
|64.43
|1,16,942.85
|674.5
|0.37
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
666.7
|104.71
|1,01,989.56
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|26.6
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
247.2
|168.06
|86,024.38
|504.05
|0.2
|8,993.37
|72.12
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
62.53
|42.52
|84,919.85
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.05
