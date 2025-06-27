iifl-logo
Indosolar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

232.23
(5.00%)
Jun 27, 2025

Indosolar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-96.82

-98.7

-57.78

-141.27

Depreciation

-24.13

-28.1

-29.12

-26.57

Tax paid

0

-0.02

-0.14

0

Working capital

-56.07

71.25

-72.45

-159.61

Other operating items

Operating

-177.02

-55.58

-159.51

-327.45

Capital expenditure

-248.23

2.39

-192.63

1.44

Free cash flow

-425.25

-53.18

-352.14

-326.01

Equity raised

-1,777.29

-1,207.81

-1,214.63

-929.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

140.76

-211.95

-0.44

6.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,061.79

-1,472.94

-1,567.23

-1,248.89

