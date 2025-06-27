Indosolar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-96.82
-98.7
-57.78
-141.27
Depreciation
-24.13
-28.1
-29.12
-26.57
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.14
0
Working capital
-56.07
71.25
-72.45
-159.61
Other operating items
Operating
-177.02
-55.58
-159.51
-327.45
Capital expenditure
-248.23
2.39
-192.63
1.44
Free cash flow
-425.25
-53.18
-352.14
-326.01
Equity raised
-1,777.29
-1,207.81
-1,214.63
-929.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
140.76
-211.95
-0.44
6.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,061.79
-1,472.94
-1,567.23
-1,248.89
