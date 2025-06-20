Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
13.22
314.12
442.31
257.68
yoy growth (%)
-95.79
-28.98
71.65
-12.93
Raw materials
-17.5
-278.9
-296.67
-191.52
As % of sales
132.36
88.78
67.07
74.32
Employee costs
-4.55
-14.57
-15.59
-10.37
As % of sales
34.48
4.64
3.52
4.02
Other costs
-15.81
-42.03
-55.52
-47.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
119.62
13.38
12.55
18.4
Operating profit
-24.65
-21.38
74.51
8.34
OPM
-186.48
-6.8
16.84
3.24
Depreciation
-24.13
-28.1
-29.12
-26.57
Interest expense
-50.93
-53.51
-106.14
-125.2
Other income
2.9
4.31
2.97
2.15
Profit before tax
-96.82
-98.7
-57.78
-141.27
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.14
0
Tax rate
0
0.02
0.24
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-96.82
-98.72
-57.93
-141.27
Exceptional items
-428.19
-64.1
0
0
Net profit
-525.01
-162.83
-57.93
-141.27
yoy growth (%)
222.41
181.08
-58.99
80.72
NPM
-3,970.27
-51.83
-13.09
-54.82
