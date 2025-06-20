iifl-logo
Indosolar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.98
(5.00%)
Jun 20, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

13.22

314.12

442.31

257.68

yoy growth (%)

-95.79

-28.98

71.65

-12.93

Raw materials

-17.5

-278.9

-296.67

-191.52

As % of sales

132.36

88.78

67.07

74.32

Employee costs

-4.55

-14.57

-15.59

-10.37

As % of sales

34.48

4.64

3.52

4.02

Other costs

-15.81

-42.03

-55.52

-47.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

119.62

13.38

12.55

18.4

Operating profit

-24.65

-21.38

74.51

8.34

OPM

-186.48

-6.8

16.84

3.24

Depreciation

-24.13

-28.1

-29.12

-26.57

Interest expense

-50.93

-53.51

-106.14

-125.2

Other income

2.9

4.31

2.97

2.15

Profit before tax

-96.82

-98.7

-57.78

-141.27

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.14

0

Tax rate

0

0.02

0.24

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-96.82

-98.72

-57.93

-141.27

Exceptional items

-428.19

-64.1

0

0

Net profit

-525.01

-162.83

-57.93

-141.27

yoy growth (%)

222.41

181.08

-58.99

80.72

NPM

-3,970.27

-51.83

-13.09

-54.82

