Indosolar Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019

Equity Capital

41.6

41.6

372.07

375.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-55.97

-40.53

-1,492.16

-1,357.39

Net Worth

-14.37

1.07

-1,120.09

-981.48

Minority Interest

Debt

99.14

60.5

828.51

828.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

84.77

61.57

-291.58

-152.8

Fixed Assets

141.28

51.86

108.55

237.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-61.54

5.46

-404.65

-394.96

Inventories

0.16

0

0

5.37

Inventory Days

148.22

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.15

Debtor Days

4.14

Other Current Assets

3.65

9.21

2.96

11.19

Sundry Creditors

-2.36

-0.23

-86.07

-91.86

Creditor Days

2,535.53

Other Current Liabilities

-62.99

-3.52

-321.54

-319.81

Cash

5.04

4.25

4.53

4.72

Total Assets

84.78

61.57

-291.57

-152.82

