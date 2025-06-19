Indosolar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
41.6
41.6
372.07
375.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-55.97
-40.53
-1,492.16
-1,357.39
Net Worth
-14.37
1.07
-1,120.09
-981.48
Minority Interest
Debt
99.14
60.5
828.51
828.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
84.77
61.57
-291.58
-152.8
Fixed Assets
141.28
51.86
108.55
237.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-61.54
5.46
-404.65
-394.96
Inventories
0.16
0
0
5.37
Inventory Days
148.22
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.15
Debtor Days
4.14
Other Current Assets
3.65
9.21
2.96
11.19
Sundry Creditors
-2.36
-0.23
-86.07
-91.86
Creditor Days
2,535.53
Other Current Liabilities
-62.99
-3.52
-321.54
-319.81
Cash
5.04
4.25
4.53
4.72
Total Assets
84.78
61.57
-291.57
-152.82
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.