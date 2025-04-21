|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Apr 2025
|9 May 2025
|EGM of Indosolar Limited is scheduled to be held on May 09, 2025@ IST 11.00am trhough Video conferencing. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Schedule to be held on Friday 09, 2025 Corrigendum To The Notice Of Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 9Th May 2025 (Inadvertently Called As Extra Ordinary General Meeting). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:21.04.2025) INDOSOLAR LIMITED EGM 09/05/2025 (Cancelled) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.04.2025)
