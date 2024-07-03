Summary

Alpex Solar Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Mr. Ashwani Sehgal was originally incorporated on August 27, 1993 as a Private Limited Company as Alpex Exports Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. The name of Company got changed to Alpex Solar Private Limited on September 07, 2017 at Delhi. Thereafter, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name changed to Alpex Solar Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Alpex Solar is a Nodia-based Solar Photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer in North India. The PV modules are manufactured using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies. The Company provide integrated solar energy solutions, including engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) of DC/AC Solar Pumps. Presently, it operate one manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.The Company created a history by venturing into the business of Manufacturing of Solar PV panels in 2008. The Company manufacture and deliver solar panels in the B2B space and also serve as a contract manufacturer for several large companies, including Luminous, Jakson, and Tata Power. These solar panels are delivered to companies, with a specific focus on EPC companies such as Solarworld Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, BVG India Ltd, Tata Power, Hild Energy Pvt Ltd, and Shakti Pumps India Ltd. These companies install their solar panels at their clients l

Read More