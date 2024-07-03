iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpex Solar Ltd Share Price

810
(-5.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:49:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open855
  • Day's High878.7
  • 52 Wk High1,131.7
  • Prev. Close860.95
  • Day's Low802.55
  • 52 Wk Low 235
  • Turnover (lac)531.36
  • P/E90.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,982.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Alpex Solar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

855

Prev. Close

860.95

Turnover(Lac.)

531.36

Day's High

878.7

Day's Low

802.55

52 Week's High

1,131.7

52 Week's Low

235

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,982.35

P/E

90.72

EPS

9.49

Divi. Yield

0

Alpex Solar Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Alpex Solar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alpex Solar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.14%

Institutions: 1.14%

Non-Institutions: 30.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alpex Solar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.47

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.82

33.32

29.55

29.48

Net Worth

131.29

39.32

35.55

35.48

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

412.6

194.68

165.56

148.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

412.6

194.68

165.56

148.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.02

1.24

2.97

1.26

Alpex Solar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alpex Solar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashwani Sehgal

Whole-time Director

Monica Sehgal

Executive Director

Vipin Sehgal

Non Executive Director

Aditya Sehgal

Independent Director

Indrajeet S Khanna

Independent Director

Deepak Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Tomar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alpex Solar Ltd

Summary

Alpex Solar Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Mr. Ashwani Sehgal was originally incorporated on August 27, 1993 as a Private Limited Company as Alpex Exports Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh. The name of Company got changed to Alpex Solar Private Limited on September 07, 2017 at Delhi. Thereafter, the Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name changed to Alpex Solar Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Alpex Solar is a Nodia-based Solar Photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer in North India. The PV modules are manufactured using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies. The Company provide integrated solar energy solutions, including engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) of DC/AC Solar Pumps. Presently, it operate one manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.The Company created a history by venturing into the business of Manufacturing of Solar PV panels in 2008. The Company manufacture and deliver solar panels in the B2B space and also serve as a contract manufacturer for several large companies, including Luminous, Jakson, and Tata Power. These solar panels are delivered to companies, with a specific focus on EPC companies such as Solarworld Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, BVG India Ltd, Tata Power, Hild Energy Pvt Ltd, and Shakti Pumps India Ltd. These companies install their solar panels at their clients l
Company FAQs

What is the Alpex Solar Ltd share price today?

The Alpex Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹810 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alpex Solar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alpex Solar Ltd is ₹1982.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alpex Solar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alpex Solar Ltd is 90.72 and 16.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alpex Solar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alpex Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alpex Solar Ltd is ₹235 and ₹1131.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alpex Solar Ltd?

Alpex Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 149.23%, 6 Month at -20.63%, 3 Month at 0.05% and 1 Month at 5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alpex Solar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alpex Solar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.76 %
Institutions - 1.15 %
Public - 30.09 %

