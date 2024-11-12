|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 09, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024) Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Details of secretarial auditor alongwith profile and qualification of Secretarial Auditor s firm. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.
