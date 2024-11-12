iifl-logo-icon 1
Alpex Solar Ltd Board Meeting

Alpex Solar CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024.
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 09, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024) Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Details of secretarial auditor alongwith profile and qualification of Secretarial Auditor s firm. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 06, 2024.
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Alpex Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 30, 2024.

