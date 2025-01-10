Alpex Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.47
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.82
33.32
29.55
29.48
Net Worth
131.29
39.32
35.55
35.48
Minority Interest
Debt
35.73
39.8
19.79
27.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.54
0.22
0.57
Total Liabilities
167.2
79.66
55.56
63.72
Fixed Assets
27.08
19.88
18.57
20.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.31
3.93
4.26
4.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
0.29
0
0
Networking Capital
90.03
45.34
26.44
24.74
Inventories
36.96
41.12
34.21
22.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
70.85
21.47
16.04
17.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.11
17.4
9.75
14.28
Sundry Creditors
-34.5
-23.22
-21.04
-23.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.39
-11.43
-12.52
-5.8
Cash
43.26
10.22
6.26
14.03
Total Assets
167.22
79.66
55.53
63.72
