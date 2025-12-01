No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.72
74.54
55.46
41.27
Net Worth
99.72
78.54
59.46
45.27
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,486.39
1,186.07
1,011.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,486.39
1,186.07
1,011.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.06
2.42
4.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,313.45
|73.4
|1,17,998.75
|419.6
|0.36
|4,633.8
|366.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,187.9
|62.22
|1,09,935.95
|409.04
|0.85
|3,285.33
|339.5
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
669.9
|94.75
|1,05,496.36
|307.18
|0.19
|2,649.19
|48.72
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
291.05
|186.57
|1,01,345.45
|367.67
|0.17
|7,511.8
|71.17
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
22,172.35
|137.79
|98,827.41
|264.36
|0.03
|1,760.23
|1,028.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Shyamsundar Rathi
Managing Director
Shailesh Rathi
Whole Time Director
Shilpa Rathi.
Independent Director
Prashant Chandrakant Amin
Independent Director
Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
Independent Director
Balveer Mal Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alpesh Makwana
No.8/1-2 GIDC,
Vithal Udyognagar,
Gujarat - 388121
Tel: +91 74340 38300/301
Website: http://www.vidyawire.com
Email: cs@vidyawire.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Vidya Wires Ltd
