Vidya Wires Ltd Share Price Live

Vidya Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vidya Wires Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Dec, 2025|10:56 PM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vidya Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.72

74.54

55.46

41.27

Net Worth

99.72

78.54

59.46

45.27

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,486.39

1,186.07

1,011.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,486.39

1,186.07

1,011.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.06

2.42

4.28

Vidya Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,313.45

73.41,17,998.75419.60.364,633.8366.18

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,187.9

62.221,09,935.95409.040.853,285.33339.5

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

669.9

94.751,05,496.36307.180.192,649.1948.72

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

291.05

186.571,01,345.45367.670.177,511.871.17

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

22,172.35

137.7998,827.41264.360.031,760.231,028.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vidya Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Shyamsundar Rathi

Managing Director

Shailesh Rathi

Whole Time Director

Shilpa Rathi.

Independent Director

Prashant Chandrakant Amin

Independent Director

Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan

Independent Director

Balveer Mal Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alpesh Makwana

Registered Office

No.8/1-2 GIDC,

Vithal Udyognagar,

Gujarat - 388121

Tel: +91 74340 38300/301

Website: http://www.vidyawire.com

Email: cs@vidyawire.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Vidya Wires Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vidya Wires Ltd share price today?

The Vidya Wires Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Vidya Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vidya Wires Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vidya Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vidya Wires Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vidya Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vidya Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vidya Wires Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vidya Wires Ltd?

Vidya Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vidya Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vidya Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.