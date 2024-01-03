Vidya Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.72
74.54
55.46
41.27
Net Worth
99.72
78.54
59.46
45.27
Minority Interest
Debt
97.11
121.04
89.81
43.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.28
2.67
1.07
0.66
Total Liabilities
200.11
202.25
150.34
89.84
Fixed Assets
35.05
32.27
28.72
16.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
163.33
166.5
120.47
72
Inventories
49.56
45.13
35.45
17.85
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
95.77
108.35
83.71
58.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.64
22.15
7.3
1.82
Sundry Creditors
-6.48
-8.01
-5.03
-5.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-1.12
-0.95
-0.56
Cash
0.98
3.48
1.16
0.87
Total Assets
200.11
202.25
150.35
89.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.