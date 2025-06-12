Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.43
7.5
6.41
6.19
Net Worth
23.96
11.49
10.4
10.18
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,077.75
|68.17
|1,28,792.61
|474.63
|0.73
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,353.4
|65.79
|1,19,421.45
|674.5
|0.36
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
695.65
|109.21
|1,06,367.05
|275.49
|0.19
|2,563.4
|26.6
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
67.59
|45.67
|91,678.08
|1,174.26
|0
|3,561.32
|4.06
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
256.85
|174.73
|89,436.8
|504.05
|0.19
|8,993.37
|72.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rohit Chowdhary
Whole-time Director
Deven Chowdhary
Chairperson
Reshu Chowdhary
Independent Director
Sandeep Thukral
Independent Director
Jyoti Bala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eppeltone Engineers Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Eppeltone Engineers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eppeltone Engineers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 12 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eppeltone Engineers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 12 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eppeltone Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eppeltone Engineers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 12 Jun ‘25
Eppeltone Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.