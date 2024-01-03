Eppeltone Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
3.99
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.43
7.5
6.41
6.19
Net Worth
23.96
11.49
10.4
10.18
Minority Interest
Debt
16.3
12.68
11.05
11.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.52
0.38
0.34
0.73
Total Liabilities
40.78
24.55
21.79
22.25
Fixed Assets
12.81
8.82
8.2
6.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.42
Networking Capital
23.38
15.59
13.5
14.66
Inventories
14.71
11.62
11.7
7.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.33
16.56
8.1
18.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.38
6.6
5.84
5.31
Sundry Creditors
-24.29
-15.91
-7.87
-16.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.75
-3.28
-4.27
-0.95
Cash
4.59
0.14
0.1
0.23
Total Assets
40.78
24.55
21.8
22.25
