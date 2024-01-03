TO THE MEMBERS OF EPPELTONE ENGINEERS LIMITED

(Formerly known as EPPELTONE ENGINEERS PRIVATE LIMITED)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EPPELTONE ENGINEERS LIMITED(Formerly known as EPPELTONE ENGINEERS PRIVATE LIMITED) (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Profit/Loss and its Cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standard specified under section 133 of the Act. The respective Board of Directors of the entity is responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statement^ of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by theCentral Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law maintained by the Company, including relevant records relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statement have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the company as on 31 March, 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report "Annexure B". Our report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement of the company.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended, our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Standalone Financial Statement disclose the impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the Company. Refer Note 25 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. No amount was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a)The management of the Company, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management of the Company, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under Para (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared/ paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, performed by us on the Company, the accounting softwares for maintaining the books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 having a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature bring tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023,reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of Eppeltone Engineers Private Limited (Formerly known as Eppeltone Engineers Private Limited),of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

c) The title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets during the year, hence, Para 3(1) (d) of the order is not applicable.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the management has conducted the physical verifica tion of inventory at reasonable intervals. The discrepancies noticec on physical verification of the inventory as compared to book records has beer properly dealt with in the books of account were not material.;

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit in excess of Rs t Crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting undei clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, Companies, Firms, Limitec Liability Partnerships or granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year hence reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. "The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records undei Section 148(1) of the Act for goods and services rendered by the Company" However since the turnover of the company is less than the threshold limit for maintenance of cost records, the cost records have not been maintained.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has beer generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and anyother material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Demand Period to which Amount Relates. Forum where Dispute id Pending Income Tax Laws Income Tax Rs. 54,31,984.00 A.Y. 2017-18 Income T ax Appellate Tribunal, Delhi

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest onto any lender. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable .

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instalments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has raised money by way of Private Placement of 2,51,086 equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up for the cash at price of Rs. 30.03/- per equity share (including a share premium of Rs. 20.03/- per share) aggregating to Rs. 75.40 lakhs as held at board meeting on March 05, 2024.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle- blower complaints have been received by the company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable and hence is not commented upon.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. As per the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, specific companies have an internal audit applicability under Companies Act, 2013. However since the turnover and outstanding loans/ borrowings are less than the threshold limits, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and/^ accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. (5

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. During the year there has been casual vacancy due to the resignation of the previous statutory auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no amounts required to be spent towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per Sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Eppeltone Engineers Limited (Formerly known as Eppeltone Engineers Private Limited), of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Eppeltone Engineers Private Limited(Formerly known as Eppeltone Engineers Private Limited)(hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, bothapplicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).