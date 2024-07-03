iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Metering Technology Ltd Share Price

23.9
(-1.85%)
Apr 21, 2017|03:54:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.75
  • Day's High24.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close24.35
  • Day's Low23.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)6.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value64.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Advance Metering Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

23.75

Prev. Close

24.35

Turnover(Lac.)

6.68

Day's High

24.45

Day's Low

23.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

64.19

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Metering Technology Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

Advance Metering Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Advance Metering Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.55%

Non-Promoter- 36.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advance Metering Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.03

8.03

8.03

8.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

92.7

94.48

92.86

95.68

Net Worth

100.73

102.51

100.89

103.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.64

28.07

87.42

40.48

yoy growth (%)

-47.84

-67.88

115.93

24.57

Raw materials

-3.22

-13.52

-54.61

-24.2

As % of sales

22.02

48.16

62.46

59.78

Employee costs

-5.23

-7.46

-8.24

-7.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.28

-18.55

1.18

-7.15

Depreciation

-5.57

-5.62

-4.2

-3.69

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.39

47.98

7.25

-7.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.84

-67.88

115.93

24.57

Op profit growth

-93.13

-205.62

-953.1

-204.56

EBIT growth

-94.91

-211.58

-933.04

-149.31

Net profit growth

-55.34

-1,672.55

-116.5

128.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16.52

18.43

17.03

15.65

28.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.52

18.43

17.03

15.65

28.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

-

0

Other Income

7.47

13.93

2.94

5.63

5.14

Advance Metering Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advance Metering Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

P K Ranade

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

AMEETA RANADE

Executive Director

P K Ranade

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priya Somaiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kohil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advance Metering Technology Ltd

Summary

Advance Metering Technology Limited was incorporated on 7th February, 2011. The Company operates in the Energy Sector and within the business segment Energy Generation, Energy Measurement and Energy Management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Energy Meters, provides technical services relating to Energy Sector and in the business of Wind Power Generation through Wind Mills/ other renewable energy sources. AMTL is promoted by PKR Group, which involved into the Electrical and Lighting business for nearly 60 years. PKR Group is headed by Mr. P K Ranade who was one of the promoters of Indo Asian Fusegear Ltd (IAFL), a Public Limited.IAFL was a premier brand enjoying market leadership in the low voltage segment in power control, distribution, conservation and energy management business via switchgear wiring accessories and lighting solutions. Indo Asian boasted a nation-wide marketing network and had further presence in key global markets. The company was recognized on many occasions by trade bodies and government for its excellent performance. AMTL has multiple business verticals under its portfolio of products and services.The Scheme of Arrangement between Eon Electric Limited (formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited) and the Company was made effective from April 8, 2012. In terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the Metering Division and Power Generation Business were transferred to the Company from the above said Effective Date. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arra
Company FAQs

What is the Advance Metering Technology Ltd share price today?

The Advance Metering Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is ₹38.38 Cr. as of 21 Apr ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advance Metering Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is 0 and 0.64 as of 21 Apr ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Metering Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Apr ‘17

What is the CAGR of Advance Metering Technology Ltd?

Advance Metering Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.95%, 3 Years at 13.96%, 1 Year at -9.30%, 6 Month at -25.31%, 3 Month at -17.30% and 1 Month at -0.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advance Metering Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

