Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹23.75
Prev. Close₹24.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.68
Day's High₹24.45
Day's Low₹23.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹64.19
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.7
94.48
92.86
95.68
Net Worth
100.73
102.51
100.89
103.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.64
28.07
87.42
40.48
yoy growth (%)
-47.84
-67.88
115.93
24.57
Raw materials
-3.22
-13.52
-54.61
-24.2
As % of sales
22.02
48.16
62.46
59.78
Employee costs
-5.23
-7.46
-8.24
-7.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.28
-18.55
1.18
-7.15
Depreciation
-5.57
-5.62
-4.2
-3.69
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.39
47.98
7.25
-7.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.84
-67.88
115.93
24.57
Op profit growth
-93.13
-205.62
-953.1
-204.56
EBIT growth
-94.91
-211.58
-933.04
-149.31
Net profit growth
-55.34
-1,672.55
-116.5
128.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16.52
18.43
17.03
15.65
28.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.52
18.43
17.03
15.65
28.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
-
0
Other Income
7.47
13.93
2.94
5.63
5.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
P K Ranade
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
AMEETA RANADE
Executive Director
P K Ranade
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priya Somaiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kohil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Advance Metering Technology Ltd
Summary
Advance Metering Technology Limited was incorporated on 7th February, 2011. The Company operates in the Energy Sector and within the business segment Energy Generation, Energy Measurement and Energy Management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Energy Meters, provides technical services relating to Energy Sector and in the business of Wind Power Generation through Wind Mills/ other renewable energy sources. AMTL is promoted by PKR Group, which involved into the Electrical and Lighting business for nearly 60 years. PKR Group is headed by Mr. P K Ranade who was one of the promoters of Indo Asian Fusegear Ltd (IAFL), a Public Limited.IAFL was a premier brand enjoying market leadership in the low voltage segment in power control, distribution, conservation and energy management business via switchgear wiring accessories and lighting solutions. Indo Asian boasted a nation-wide marketing network and had further presence in key global markets. The company was recognized on many occasions by trade bodies and government for its excellent performance. AMTL has multiple business verticals under its portfolio of products and services.The Scheme of Arrangement between Eon Electric Limited (formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited) and the Company was made effective from April 8, 2012. In terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the Metering Division and Power Generation Business were transferred to the Company from the above said Effective Date. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arra
Read More
The Advance Metering Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is ₹38.38 Cr. as of 21 Apr ‘17
The PE and PB ratios of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is 0 and 0.64 as of 21 Apr ‘17
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Metering Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Metering Technology Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Apr ‘17
Advance Metering Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.95%, 3 Years at 13.96%, 1 Year at -9.30%, 6 Month at -25.31%, 3 Month at -17.30% and 1 Month at -0.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.