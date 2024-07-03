Summary

Advance Metering Technology Limited was incorporated on 7th February, 2011. The Company operates in the Energy Sector and within the business segment Energy Generation, Energy Measurement and Energy Management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Energy Meters, provides technical services relating to Energy Sector and in the business of Wind Power Generation through Wind Mills/ other renewable energy sources. AMTL is promoted by PKR Group, which involved into the Electrical and Lighting business for nearly 60 years. PKR Group is headed by Mr. P K Ranade who was one of the promoters of Indo Asian Fusegear Ltd (IAFL), a Public Limited.IAFL was a premier brand enjoying market leadership in the low voltage segment in power control, distribution, conservation and energy management business via switchgear wiring accessories and lighting solutions. Indo Asian boasted a nation-wide marketing network and had further presence in key global markets. The company was recognized on many occasions by trade bodies and government for its excellent performance. AMTL has multiple business verticals under its portfolio of products and services.The Scheme of Arrangement between Eon Electric Limited (formerly Indo Asian Fusegear Limited) and the Company was made effective from April 8, 2012. In terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the Metering Division and Power Generation Business were transferred to the Company from the above said Effective Date. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arra

Read More