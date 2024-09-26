|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|The Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 26th September, 2024, Thursday. Proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM) held on 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of 13th Annual General Meeting 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
