Advance Metering Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.28
-18.55
1.18
-7.15
Depreciation
-5.57
-5.62
-4.2
-3.69
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.39
47.98
7.25
-7.04
Other operating items
Operating
-24.25
23.79
4.22
-17.89
Capital expenditure
-0.06
7.2
22.39
-14.73
Free cash flow
-24.32
30.99
26.61
-32.62
Equity raised
207.83
244.87
242.64
257.09
Investing
0.62
-53.48
2.08
5.34
Financing
6.95
11.44
13.35
13.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
191.08
233.83
284.69
243.78
