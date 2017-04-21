iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Metering Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.9
(-1.85%)
Apr 21, 2017

Advance Meter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.28

-18.55

1.18

-7.15

Depreciation

-5.57

-5.62

-4.2

-3.69

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.39

47.98

7.25

-7.04

Other operating items

Operating

-24.25

23.79

4.22

-17.89

Capital expenditure

-0.06

7.2

22.39

-14.73

Free cash flow

-24.32

30.99

26.61

-32.62

Equity raised

207.83

244.87

242.64

257.09

Investing

0.62

-53.48

2.08

5.34

Financing

6.95

11.44

13.35

13.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

191.08

233.83

284.69

243.78

