Advance Metering Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
92.7
94.48
92.86
95.68
Net Worth
100.73
102.51
100.89
103.71
Minority Interest
Debt
10.85
8.47
15.62
84.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
111.58
110.98
116.51
187.74
Fixed Assets
60.17
62.53
59.06
108.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.04
8.88
10.24
14.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.55
13.41
39.04
8.24
Inventories
9.08
9.97
9.87
10.18
Inventory Days
253.71
Sundry Debtors
5.38
5.51
7.26
11.7
Debtor Days
291.59
Other Current Assets
3.81
7.08
43.65
4.86
Sundry Creditors
-3.7
-3.91
-7.19
-10.52
Creditor Days
262.19
Other Current Liabilities
-5.02
-5.24
-14.55
-7.98
Cash
14.83
26.15
8.17
56.17
Total Assets
111.59
110.97
116.51
187.71
