Advance Metering Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.14
4.84
2.79
3.56
5.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.14
4.84
2.79
3.56
5.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.87
3.92
1.85
2.99
1.21
Total Income
7.01
8.75
4.64
6.56
6.6
Total Expenditure
5.3
5.19
6.08
4.69
4.7
PBIDT
1.71
3.57
-1.44
1.87
1.91
Interest
0.28
0.28
0.27
0.24
0.22
PBDT
1.43
3.29
-1.7
1.63
1.69
Depreciation
1.2
1.19
1.17
1.16
1.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.24
2.1
-2.87
0.46
0.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.24
2.1
-2.87
0.46
0.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.24
2.1
-2.87
0.46
0.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.15
1.31
-1.79
0.29
0.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.03
8.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
41.3
73.76
-51.61
52.52
35.43
PBDTM(%)
34.54
67.97
-60.93
45.78
31.35
PATM(%)
5.79
43.38
-102.86
12.92
9.46
