Advance Metering Technology Ltd Quarterly Results

23.9
(-1.85%)
Apr 21, 2017|03:54:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.14

4.84

2.79

3.56

5.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.14

4.84

2.79

3.56

5.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.87

3.92

1.85

2.99

1.21

Total Income

7.01

8.75

4.64

6.56

6.6

Total Expenditure

5.3

5.19

6.08

4.69

4.7

PBIDT

1.71

3.57

-1.44

1.87

1.91

Interest

0.28

0.28

0.27

0.24

0.22

PBDT

1.43

3.29

-1.7

1.63

1.69

Depreciation

1.2

1.19

1.17

1.16

1.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.24

2.1

-2.87

0.46

0.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.24

2.1

-2.87

0.46

0.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.24

2.1

-2.87

0.46

0.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.15

1.31

-1.79

0.29

0.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.03

8.03

8.03

8.03

8.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

41.3

73.76

-51.61

52.52

35.43

PBDTM(%)

34.54

67.97

-60.93

45.78

31.35

PATM(%)

5.79

43.38

-102.86

12.92

9.46

