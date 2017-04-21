Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.3
-30.58
24.57
24.77
Op profit growth
-94.48
681.11
-494.33
-115.05
EBIT growth
-94.46
757.57
-174.46
-170.56
Net profit growth
-55.82
158.74
97.4
-34.49
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.43
-34.67
-3.08
0.97
EBIT margin
-3.64
-36.71
-2.97
4.97
Net profit margin
-53.53
-67.5
-18.1
-11.42
RoCE
-0.3
-5.27
-0.62
0.85
RoNW
-2.03
-4.07
-1.41
-0.68
RoA
-1.1
-2.42
-0.94
-0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.22
-11.81
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.74
-15.37
-6.87
-5.26
Book value per share
61.37
66.56
78.28
82.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.69
-0.52
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.01
-0.4
-3.31
-4.64
P/B
0.14
0.09
0.29
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
8.57
-8
39.39
12.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.13
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
260.57
175.19
126.83
116.22
Inventory days
238.3
118.18
61.56
77.7
Creditor days
-199.96
-106.41
-95.67
-67.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
1.19
0.19
-0.3
Net debt / equity
0.29
0.25
0.49
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-54.9
-2.75
-49.55
129.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.6
-48.12
-59.78
-46.68
Employee costs
-39.66
-29.04
-18.22
-24.95
Other costs
-43.16
-57.5
-25.07
-27.38
