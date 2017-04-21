iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Metering Technology Ltd Key Ratios

23.9
(-1.85%)
Apr 21, 2017

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Metering Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.3

-30.58

24.57

24.77

Op profit growth

-94.48

681.11

-494.33

-115.05

EBIT growth

-94.46

757.57

-174.46

-170.56

Net profit growth

-55.82

158.74

97.4

-34.49

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.43

-34.67

-3.08

0.97

EBIT margin

-3.64

-36.71

-2.97

4.97

Net profit margin

-53.53

-67.5

-18.1

-11.42

RoCE

-0.3

-5.27

-0.62

0.85

RoNW

-2.03

-4.07

-1.41

-0.68

RoA

-1.1

-2.42

-0.94

-0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.22

-11.81

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.74

-15.37

-6.87

-5.26

Book value per share

61.37

66.56

78.28

82.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.69

-0.52

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.01

-0.4

-3.31

-4.64

P/B

0.14

0.09

0.29

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

8.57

-8

39.39

12.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.13

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

260.57

175.19

126.83

116.22

Inventory days

238.3

118.18

61.56

77.7

Creditor days

-199.96

-106.41

-95.67

-67.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

1.19

0.19

-0.3

Net debt / equity

0.29

0.25

0.49

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-54.9

-2.75

-49.55

129.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.6

-48.12

-59.78

-46.68

Employee costs

-39.66

-29.04

-18.22

-24.95

Other costs

-43.16

-57.5

-25.07

-27.38

