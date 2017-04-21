Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.64
28.07
87.42
40.48
yoy growth (%)
-47.84
-67.88
115.93
24.57
Raw materials
-3.22
-13.52
-54.61
-24.2
As % of sales
22.02
48.16
62.46
59.78
Employee costs
-5.23
-7.46
-8.24
-7.31
As % of sales
35.71
26.58
9.42
18.05
Other costs
-6.84
-16.63
-15.53
-10.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.73
59.25
17.76
24.76
Operating profit
-0.65
-9.54
9.04
-1.05
OPM
-4.47
-34
10.34
-2.61
Depreciation
-5.57
-5.62
-4.2
-3.69
Interest expense
-7.78
-8.63
-7.71
-6.08
Other income
5.73
5.25
4.05
3.69
Profit before tax
-8.28
-18.55
1.18
-7.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.28
-18.55
1.18
-7.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.28
-18.55
1.18
-7.15
yoy growth (%)
-55.34
-1,672.55
-116.5
128.41
NPM
-56.58
-66.09
1.34
-17.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.