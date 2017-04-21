iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Metering Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.9
(-1.85%)
Apr 21, 2017|03:54:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Metering Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.64

28.07

87.42

40.48

yoy growth (%)

-47.84

-67.88

115.93

24.57

Raw materials

-3.22

-13.52

-54.61

-24.2

As % of sales

22.02

48.16

62.46

59.78

Employee costs

-5.23

-7.46

-8.24

-7.31

As % of sales

35.71

26.58

9.42

18.05

Other costs

-6.84

-16.63

-15.53

-10.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.73

59.25

17.76

24.76

Operating profit

-0.65

-9.54

9.04

-1.05

OPM

-4.47

-34

10.34

-2.61

Depreciation

-5.57

-5.62

-4.2

-3.69

Interest expense

-7.78

-8.63

-7.71

-6.08

Other income

5.73

5.25

4.05

3.69

Profit before tax

-8.28

-18.55

1.18

-7.15

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.28

-18.55

1.18

-7.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.28

-18.55

1.18

-7.15

yoy growth (%)

-55.34

-1,672.55

-116.5

128.41

NPM

-56.58

-66.09

1.34

-17.65

Advance Meter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Metering Technology Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.