Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ADVANCE METERING TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated basis) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Years ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ADVANCE METERING TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, Friday 09th August, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1) Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2) Notice of 13th Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September, 2024. 3) Appointment of Scrutinizer for forthcoming AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has approved and passed the resolution by way of circulation for appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Kohli (DIN: 00007953) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director (Non-Executive), Resignation of Independent Director Mr. Anil Kohli (DIN: 01614285) and change in constitution of Audit committee & Nomination and Remuneration committee.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

ADVANCE METERING TECHNOLOGY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, Friday 24th May 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) Audit Report on Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor; 4) Appointment of Internal Auditor Please find attached 1. Audited Financial Results standalone and Consolidated for quarter and year ended 31st march 2024. along with Audit Report and Declaration for unmodified opinion (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 were considered and approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Friday, 24th May 2024. The Extracts of Audited Financial Results (standalone & Consolidated) has been published on 25th May 2024 in Financial Express in English all Edition and Jansatta in Hindi Delhi edition in terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024