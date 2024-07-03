Summary

Ravindra Energy Limited (formerly Ravindra Trading and Agencies Limited) was incorporated in May, 1980 in the State of Karnataka. The Company is principally engaged in Selling Solar Pumps, Setting up of Solar Generation Power Plant (Ground Mount & Rooftop) & Generation and Sale of Power. In 2014, Shree Renuka Energy Limited (SREL) got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from March 18, 2014. In FY2015, the Company entered into the business of installing solar photovoltaic (PV) power packs at existing irrigation pumps at various locations in the state of Karnataka. The Company has so far installed 67 solar PV packs.During the year 2015, the Company participated in Karnataka Small Farmer Solar Policy. Government of Karnataka, invited applications for up to 3 MW ground mounted grid connected systems and the Company through farmers received 1 to 3 MW allocations.During the year 2016, 48,55,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, partly paid to the extent of Rs. 2.50/- per share, have been made fully paid i.e. paid to the extent of Rs. 10/- each, resulting in increasing paid up share capital of the Company from Rs. 1,142.81 million to Rs. 1,179.23 million.In FY 2016, the Company had made application to the BSE Limited pursuant to Clause 24(f) of the Listing Agreement for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Vantamuri Trading and Investments Limited and Nandur Sugars Limited with the Company. BSE Limited issued No Adverse Observation letter on Fe

