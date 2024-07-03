iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravindra Energy Ltd Share Price

127.34
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

  • Open132.46
  • Day's High134.09
  • 52 Wk High166.39
  • Prev. Close133.75
  • Day's Low127.06
  • 52 Wk Low 66.01
  • Turnover (lac)133.52
  • P/E337.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.67
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,273.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ravindra Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

132.46

Prev. Close

133.75

Turnover(Lac.)

133.52

Day's High

134.09

Day's Low

127.06

52 Week's High

166.39

52 Week's Low

66.01

Book Value

18.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,273.71

P/E

337.13

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Ravindra Energy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ravindra Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ravindra Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.77%

Non-Promoter- 3.21%

Institutions: 3.21%

Non-Institutions: 32.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ravindra Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

156.78

218.37

259.71

291.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.13

-88.85

-45.18

95.82

Net Worth

147.65

129.52

214.53

387.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.88

113.85

352.76

46.91

yoy growth (%)

-35.98

-67.72

651.86

-13.09

Raw materials

-57.15

-87.43

-290.55

-29.91

As % of sales

78.4

76.79

82.36

63.75

Employee costs

-4.04

-3.63

-3.94

-2.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-177.01

-9.84

28.84

5.6

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.66

-0.66

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.11

-0.19

-1.71

Working capital

-20.29

-37.61

196.26

-30.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.98

-67.72

651.86

-13.09

Op profit growth

6,938.98

-111.58

591.93

-27.48

EBIT growth

-3,470.77

-89.48

506.8

-23.27

Net profit growth

1,719.1

-1,705.96

-84.06

-38.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

130.97

252.63

765

304.03

719.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.97

252.63

765

304.03

719.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.47

33.17

69.66

19.46

62.79

Ravindra Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ravindra Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Vidya M Murkumbi

Non Executive Director

S M Kaluti

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO

Shantanu Lath

Non Executive Director

Narendra M Murkumbi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishwanath Mathur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Robert Taylor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rachit Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Abhishek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ravindra Energy Ltd

Summary

Ravindra Energy Limited (formerly Ravindra Trading and Agencies Limited) was incorporated in May, 1980 in the State of Karnataka. The Company is principally engaged in Selling Solar Pumps, Setting up of Solar Generation Power Plant (Ground Mount & Rooftop) & Generation and Sale of Power. In 2014, Shree Renuka Energy Limited (SREL) got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from March 18, 2014. In FY2015, the Company entered into the business of installing solar photovoltaic (PV) power packs at existing irrigation pumps at various locations in the state of Karnataka. The Company has so far installed 67 solar PV packs.During the year 2015, the Company participated in Karnataka Small Farmer Solar Policy. Government of Karnataka, invited applications for up to 3 MW ground mounted grid connected systems and the Company through farmers received 1 to 3 MW allocations.During the year 2016, 48,55,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, partly paid to the extent of Rs. 2.50/- per share, have been made fully paid i.e. paid to the extent of Rs. 10/- each, resulting in increasing paid up share capital of the Company from Rs. 1,142.81 million to Rs. 1,179.23 million.In FY 2016, the Company had made application to the BSE Limited pursuant to Clause 24(f) of the Listing Agreement for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Vantamuri Trading and Investments Limited and Nandur Sugars Limited with the Company. BSE Limited issued No Adverse Observation letter on Fe
Company FAQs

What is the Ravindra Energy Ltd share price today?

The Ravindra Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd is ₹2273.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ravindra Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ravindra Energy Ltd is 337.13 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ravindra Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravindra Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravindra Energy Ltd is ₹66.01 and ₹166.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ravindra Energy Ltd?

Ravindra Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 54.82%, 3 Month at -3.00% and 1 Month at -10.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ravindra Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ravindra Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.77 %
Institutions - 3.21 %
Public - 32.01 %

