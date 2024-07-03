SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹132.46
Prev. Close₹133.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹133.52
Day's High₹134.09
Day's Low₹127.06
52 Week's High₹166.39
52 Week's Low₹66.01
Book Value₹18.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,273.71
P/E337.13
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.78
218.37
259.71
291.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.13
-88.85
-45.18
95.82
Net Worth
147.65
129.52
214.53
387.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.88
113.85
352.76
46.91
yoy growth (%)
-35.98
-67.72
651.86
-13.09
Raw materials
-57.15
-87.43
-290.55
-29.91
As % of sales
78.4
76.79
82.36
63.75
Employee costs
-4.04
-3.63
-3.94
-2.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-177.01
-9.84
28.84
5.6
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.66
-0.66
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.11
-0.19
-1.71
Working capital
-20.29
-37.61
196.26
-30.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.98
-67.72
651.86
-13.09
Op profit growth
6,938.98
-111.58
591.93
-27.48
EBIT growth
-3,470.77
-89.48
506.8
-23.27
Net profit growth
1,719.1
-1,705.96
-84.06
-38.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
130.97
252.63
765
304.03
719.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
130.97
252.63
765
304.03
719.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.47
33.17
69.66
19.46
62.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Vidya M Murkumbi
Non Executive Director
S M Kaluti
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
Shantanu Lath
Non Executive Director
Narendra M Murkumbi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishwanath Mathur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Robert Taylor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rachit Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Abhishek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ravindra Energy Ltd
Summary
Ravindra Energy Limited (formerly Ravindra Trading and Agencies Limited) was incorporated in May, 1980 in the State of Karnataka. The Company is principally engaged in Selling Solar Pumps, Setting up of Solar Generation Power Plant (Ground Mount & Rooftop) & Generation and Sale of Power. In 2014, Shree Renuka Energy Limited (SREL) got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from March 18, 2014. In FY2015, the Company entered into the business of installing solar photovoltaic (PV) power packs at existing irrigation pumps at various locations in the state of Karnataka. The Company has so far installed 67 solar PV packs.During the year 2015, the Company participated in Karnataka Small Farmer Solar Policy. Government of Karnataka, invited applications for up to 3 MW ground mounted grid connected systems and the Company through farmers received 1 to 3 MW allocations.During the year 2016, 48,55,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, partly paid to the extent of Rs. 2.50/- per share, have been made fully paid i.e. paid to the extent of Rs. 10/- each, resulting in increasing paid up share capital of the Company from Rs. 1,142.81 million to Rs. 1,179.23 million.In FY 2016, the Company had made application to the BSE Limited pursuant to Clause 24(f) of the Listing Agreement for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Vantamuri Trading and Investments Limited and Nandur Sugars Limited with the Company. BSE Limited issued No Adverse Observation letter on Fe
Read More
The Ravindra Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ravindra Energy Ltd is ₹2273.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ravindra Energy Ltd is 337.13 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ravindra Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ravindra Energy Ltd is ₹66.01 and ₹166.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ravindra Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 54.82%, 3 Month at -3.00% and 1 Month at -10.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.