Ravindra Energy Ltd EGM

124.01
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Ravindra Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Sep 20245 Oct 2024
EGM 05/10/2024 Submission of copy of the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the members of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/09/2024) We are submitting herewith the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, October 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
EGM13 Jan 202410 Feb 2024
Fixed Saturday, the 10th day of February, 2024 as the date for holding the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means and approval the notice convening the said Extraordinary General Meeting. Approved closure of Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Extraordinary General Meeting from Saturday, February 3, 2024 to Saturday, February 10, 2024 (both days inclusive). EGM 10/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Copy of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:00 though VC/OAVM, is submitted herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, proceedings of the EGM held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 are submitted herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

