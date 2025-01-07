iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravindra Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

129.7
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.88

113.85

352.76

46.91

yoy growth (%)

-35.98

-67.72

651.86

-13.09

Raw materials

-57.15

-87.43

-290.55

-29.91

As % of sales

78.4

76.79

82.36

63.75

Employee costs

-4.04

-3.63

-3.94

-2.67

As % of sales

5.54

3.19

1.11

5.7

Other costs

-200.55

-25.47

-35.1

-10.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

275.14

22.37

9.95

23.41

Operating profit

-188.85

-2.68

23.16

3.34

OPM

-259.1

-2.35

6.56

7.13

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.66

-0.66

-0.37

Interest expense

-3.78

-14.98

-20.02

-2.44

Other income

16.21

8.48

26.37

5.08

Profit before tax

-177.01

-9.84

28.84

5.6

Taxes

-0.06

-0.11

-0.19

-1.71

Tax rate

0.03

1.15

-0.68

-30.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-177.07

-9.95

28.65

3.89

Exceptional items

-4.05

0

-28.03

0

Net profit

-181.12

-9.95

0.62

3.89

yoy growth (%)

1,719.1

-1,705.96

-84.06

-38.49

NPM

-248.49

-8.74

0.17

8.29

