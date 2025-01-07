Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.88
113.85
352.76
46.91
yoy growth (%)
-35.98
-67.72
651.86
-13.09
Raw materials
-57.15
-87.43
-290.55
-29.91
As % of sales
78.4
76.79
82.36
63.75
Employee costs
-4.04
-3.63
-3.94
-2.67
As % of sales
5.54
3.19
1.11
5.7
Other costs
-200.55
-25.47
-35.1
-10.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
275.14
22.37
9.95
23.41
Operating profit
-188.85
-2.68
23.16
3.34
OPM
-259.1
-2.35
6.56
7.13
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.66
-0.66
-0.37
Interest expense
-3.78
-14.98
-20.02
-2.44
Other income
16.21
8.48
26.37
5.08
Profit before tax
-177.01
-9.84
28.84
5.6
Taxes
-0.06
-0.11
-0.19
-1.71
Tax rate
0.03
1.15
-0.68
-30.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-177.07
-9.95
28.65
3.89
Exceptional items
-4.05
0
-28.03
0
Net profit
-181.12
-9.95
0.62
3.89
yoy growth (%)
1,719.1
-1,705.96
-84.06
-38.49
NPM
-248.49
-8.74
0.17
8.29
