Ravindra Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.34
(-4.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Ravindra Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-177.01

-9.84

28.84

5.6

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.66

-0.66

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.11

-0.19

-1.71

Working capital

-20.29

-37.61

196.26

-30.84

Other operating items

Operating

-197.94

-48.23

224.24

-27.32

Capital expenditure

-9.76

0.58

2.14

0.55

Free cash flow

-207.7

-47.65

226.38

-26.76

Equity raised

543.38

383.27

196.6

183.5

Investing

-142.23

6.28

17

24.84

Financing

5.83

214.39

209.79

10.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

199.28

556.29

649.77

192.14

