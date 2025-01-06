Ravindra Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-177.01
-9.84
28.84
5.6
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.66
-0.66
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.11
-0.19
-1.71
Working capital
-20.29
-37.61
196.26
-30.84
Other operating items
Operating
-197.94
-48.23
224.24
-27.32
Capital expenditure
-9.76
0.58
2.14
0.55
Free cash flow
-207.7
-47.65
226.38
-26.76
Equity raised
543.38
383.27
196.6
183.5
Investing
-142.23
6.28
17
24.84
Financing
5.83
214.39
209.79
10.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
199.28
556.29
649.77
192.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.