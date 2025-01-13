Ravindra Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
156.78
218.37
259.71
291.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.13
-88.85
-45.18
95.82
Net Worth
147.65
129.52
214.53
387.49
Minority Interest
Debt
19.42
4.63
11.83
15.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.16
1.19
1.21
1.21
Total Liabilities
168.23
135.34
227.57
403.92
Fixed Assets
10.93
12.01
7.19
18.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
101.53
109.24
87.58
229.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.21
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
41.78
-0.25
129.04
149
Inventories
2.92
0.98
1.09
2.78
Inventory Days
5.45
8.91
Sundry Debtors
9.77
10.6
29.09
54.55
Debtor Days
145.67
174.87
Other Current Assets
35.37
18.96
104.62
126.59
Sundry Creditors
-3.16
-8.58
-3.74
-14.54
Creditor Days
18.72
46.61
Other Current Liabilities
-3.12
-22.21
-2.02
-20.38
Cash
13.74
14.14
3.62
6.71
Total Assets
168.24
135.35
227.54
403.94
