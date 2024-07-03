Ravindra Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.58
22.71
30.12
16.49
26.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.58
22.71
30.12
16.49
26.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.96
8.4
1.47
1.92
10.07
Total Income
19.54
31.11
31.59
18.41
36.65
Total Expenditure
14.99
15.39
86.08
9.14
20.28
PBIDT
4.54
15.73
-54.49
9.27
16.37
Interest
1.13
4.52
4.68
4.16
4.24
PBDT
3.42
11.21
-59.17
5.11
12.14
Depreciation
1.99
3.41
3.23
3.5
3.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.78
2.07
-0.16
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax
1.91
0.03
1.12
1.12
-0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
1.29
5.7
-63.36
0.43
8.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.15
5.59
-63.4
0.43
8.63
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.25
5.48
-63.39
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.4
0.1
0
0.43
8.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
0.37
-4.29
0.03
0.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
154.48
154.48
154.48
154.48
154.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.13
69.26
-180.9
56.21
61.58
PBDTM(%)
21.95
49.36
-196.44
30.98
45.67
PATM(%)
8.27
25.09
-210.35
2.6
32.46
