Ravindra Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

129.7
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.58

22.71

30.12

16.49

26.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.58

22.71

30.12

16.49

26.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.96

8.4

1.47

1.92

10.07

Total Income

19.54

31.11

31.59

18.41

36.65

Total Expenditure

14.99

15.39

86.08

9.14

20.28

PBIDT

4.54

15.73

-54.49

9.27

16.37

Interest

1.13

4.52

4.68

4.16

4.24

PBDT

3.42

11.21

-59.17

5.11

12.14

Depreciation

1.99

3.41

3.23

3.5

3.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.78

2.07

-0.16

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax

1.91

0.03

1.12

1.12

-0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

1.29

5.7

-63.36

0.43

8.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.15

5.59

-63.4

0.43

8.63

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.25

5.48

-63.39

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.4

0.1

0

0.43

8.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.07

0.37

-4.29

0.03

0.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

154.48

154.48

154.48

154.48

154.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.13

69.26

-180.9

56.21

61.58

PBDTM(%)

21.95

49.36

-196.44

30.98

45.67

PATM(%)

8.27

25.09

-210.35

2.6

32.46

QUICKLINKS FOR Ravindra Energy Ltd

