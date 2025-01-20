Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
151.62
-57.73
72.32
-32.74
Op profit growth
-143.74
-38.65
-181
-2,376.64
EBIT growth
110.04
-67.89
-394.83
-213.74
Net profit growth
509.36
-7.6
-104.14
7,622.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.85
4.9
3.38
-7.19
EBIT margin
7.04
8.44
11.11
-6.49
Net profit margin
4.26
1.76
0.8
-33.48
RoCE
13.66
6.56
19.22
-6.16
RoNW
4.44
1.78
4.02
-25.25
RoA
2.07
0.34
0.34
-7.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.75
0.57
0.48
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.71
-0.28
-0.11
-12.23
Book value per share
14.91
13.64
-1.1
7.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.09
59.64
52.6
0
P/CEPS
27.43
-120.98
-218.72
-2.94
P/B
3.15
2.49
-22.86
4.98
EV/EBIDTA
12.34
16.01
7.32
-32.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
14.27
-216.39
-9.64
42.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.06
205.34
108.79
185.71
Inventory days
0.92
7.21
5.82
7.2
Creditor days
-12.95
-71.52
-28.01
-15.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.98
-0.81
-1.87
1
Net debt / equity
0.72
0.88
-25.43
3.47
Net debt / op. profit
-22.76
9.64
13.81
-9.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.8
-77.62
-86.17
-90.9
Employee costs
-0.56
-1.25
-0.59
-0.82
Other costs
-7.48
-16.2
-9.85
-15.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.