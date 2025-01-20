iifl-logo-icon 1
Ravindra Energy Ltd Key Ratios

125
(0.80%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:47:38 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

151.62

-57.73

72.32

-32.74

Op profit growth

-143.74

-38.65

-181

-2,376.64

EBIT growth

110.04

-67.89

-394.83

-213.74

Net profit growth

509.36

-7.6

-104.14

7,622.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.85

4.9

3.38

-7.19

EBIT margin

7.04

8.44

11.11

-6.49

Net profit margin

4.26

1.76

0.8

-33.48

RoCE

13.66

6.56

19.22

-6.16

RoNW

4.44

1.78

4.02

-25.25

RoA

2.07

0.34

0.34

-7.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.75

0.57

0.48

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.71

-0.28

-0.11

-12.23

Book value per share

14.91

13.64

-1.1

7.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.09

59.64

52.6

0

P/CEPS

27.43

-120.98

-218.72

-2.94

P/B

3.15

2.49

-22.86

4.98

EV/EBIDTA

12.34

16.01

7.32

-32.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

14.27

-216.39

-9.64

42.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

64.06

205.34

108.79

185.71

Inventory days

0.92

7.21

5.82

7.2

Creditor days

-12.95

-71.52

-28.01

-15.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.98

-0.81

-1.87

1

Net debt / equity

0.72

0.88

-25.43

3.47

Net debt / op. profit

-22.76

9.64

13.81

-9.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.8

-77.62

-86.17

-90.9

Employee costs

-0.56

-1.25

-0.59

-0.82

Other costs

-7.48

-16.2

-9.85

-15.45

