Approved the notice convening the 44tr Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended March 3 1 , 2024 and fixed Friday, September 27 , 2024 as the date for holding the said Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Ravindra Energy Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024, at 11:30 AM, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Copy of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is submitted herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) We are submitting herewith the proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)