To the Members of

RAVINDRA ENERGY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of RAVINDRA ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and Notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

i. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Agri Venture Trading and Investment Private Limited into Ravindra Energy Limited has been sanctioned by the Honble National

Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Bengaluru, vide its Order dated January 5, 2022. A Certified True Copy of the said Order has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Bengaluru on 20th January 2022. The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, has also sanctioned the said Scheme of Amalgamation vide its Order dated March 24, 2023. A Certified True Copy of the said Order has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on 15th May 2023. Therefore, pursuant to the said Scheme, the effective Date of Amalgamation is 15th May 2023 with Appointment date as April 01, 2019.

In view of the above Scheme of Amalgamation by the respective NCLTs, figures of the previous year ended March 31, 2023, have been restated by giving the effect of Amalgamation from the date of Appointment date April 01, 2019. Accordingly, the company has absorbed the carried forward losses to the extent of Rs. 609.81 Mn as on the effective date of Amalgamation.

ii. During the year, the Company has extended additional amount of Rs. 149.58 Mn of Inter Corporate Deposit to its subsidiary Renuka Energy Resource Holding FZE of which an amount of Rs. 67.04 Mn, was recovered. The balance amount of Rs. 82.54 Mn, the Company in its letter has represented that the same is recoverable and hence considered good and no provision has been made.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process..

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also::

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. .

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication..

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company have disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 31(1)(c) to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under applicable laws or accounting standards.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared/paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Fund by the Company. P. Ishwara Bhat & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 001156S Sd/- P. Ishwara Bhat Partner Place: Mumbai M. No. 019716 Date: May 03, 2024 UDIN: 24019716BKEXGD4587

Annexure ‘A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Ravindra Energy Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024. We report that:

i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year periodically which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) The Company does not have any immovable properties.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings which has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988. Hence, reporting whether the Company has appropriately disclosed in the financial statements or not does not arise.

ii) a) With regard to inventory, physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and no significant material discrepancies were noticed on the physical verification of stocks and the differences between the book stocks and the physical stocks have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company or not does not arise.

iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted loans or advances during the year;

a) The Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans and has extended guarantee to its subsidiaries, associates and Limited Liability Partnerships

A) The aggregate amount of loan given by the Company to its subsidiaries, associates and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year is

31,85,84,606 and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans is

72,12,11,920. The aggregate amount of guarantee given to subsidiaries and other related parties is

32,05,73,900 and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such guarantee is 1,23,97,15,564.

B) There is no loan given by the Company to parties other than subsidiaries, associates and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year.

b) The investments made, terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the Interest of the Company.

c) The principal amount is repayable on demand and there is no repayment schedule. Hence, we have no comments to make on the regularity of repayment.

The terms of interest are stipulated on such loans and advances and the Company is regular in receipt of interest except in five cases.

d) In respect of the said loans and advances, since it is repayable on demand, in our opinion reporting on overdue principal amount for more than ninety days does not arise and the interest receivable on such loans and advances overdue for more than ninety days is 3,38,951. As per the information and explanation given to us the Company is taking reasonable steps for the recovery of overdue interest.

e) Since the terms of repayment on loans and advances are not stipulated, reporting on renewal, fresh loan granted to settle overdues and other information required under this para of the Order does not apply.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment aggregating to 31,85,84,606 which is 100% of the total loans granted. The aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters is NIL and to related parties is

31,85,84,606 as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) In respect of the loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits, hence reporting on this clause of the order is not applicable.

vi) The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of cost records u/s. 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for some products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed these records of the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per books and records examined by us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income

Sl No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Mn) Period Forum where Dispute is pending 1 The Maharashtra Value Added Purchase Tax 24.36 2009-10 High Court, Mumbai Tax Act, 2002 2 The Maharashtra Value Purchase Tax 6.55 2008-09 High Court, Mumbai Added Tax Act, 2002 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 9.69 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax Grand Total 40.60

viii) As per the information and explanations given to us and as per the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books and records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to the banks.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has term loans. The term loans borrowed have been utilised for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books and records, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including

Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory Dues with appropriate authorities outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records examined by us, the disputed statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under: debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting on the clause with regard to application of such funds does not arise.

b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year in compliance Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were raised.

xi) a) As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of books and records, there were no frauds by the Company or on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) As there were no frauds noticed or reported during the year, filing of report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government does not arise.

c) As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of books and records, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

xii) This is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under this clause does not apply.

xiii) As per information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of books and records, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act,

2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) The Company has an Internal Audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered.

xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence reporting on this clause is not applicable.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section

45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Further, reporting on sub clause (b) to (d) does not apply.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, as per our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has no unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, hence transfer of unspent amount to a Special Account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act till the date of our report since the time period for such transfer i.e. 6 months from the end of the financial year does not arise.

b) The Company did not have any ongoing projects at the end of financial year and hence reporting whether, in respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act does not arise.

xxi) Being reporting on Standalone Company, this clause does not apply.

P. Ishwara Bhat & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 001156S Sd/- P. Ishwara Bhat Partner Place: Mumbai M. No. 019716 Date: May 03, 2024 UDIN: 24019716BKEXGD4587

Annexure ‘B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ravindra Energy Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.