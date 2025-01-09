Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve - To take note of completion of the 2nd term of office of an Independent Director of the Company. - To discuss and reconstitute various committees of the Board of Directors of the Company. - To incorporate wholly owned subsidiaries (special purpose vehicle entities) for Projects of the company. We are submitting outcome of Board Meeting held on January 9, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on records the Un-audited Financial Results for the Second (2nd) quarter ended September 30 2024. We are submitting herewith the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the outcome of the Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Securities Allotment Committee at its meeting held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 has considered and approved allotment of 2,43,24,313 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 64/- per share, on preferential basis to the proposed allottees. Read less..

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 9th day of September 2024 inter alia to - 1. Consider and approve issue of equity shares or other securities on preferential basis; 2. Consider and fix day date time and place for convening Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same; The Board Meeting to be held on 09/09/2024 has been revised to 11/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/09/2024 has been revised and rescheduled to 11/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 considered the following 1) Reclassification of Authorised Capital 2) Preferential Issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 5th day of August 2024 inter alia - 1) To consider approve and take on records the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; 2) To consider and fix day date time and place for convening the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same; 3) To consider closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Submission of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 5, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 26th day of July 2024 to consider the following - 1. Appointment of Additional Directors to hold office of Independent Directors; 2. Re-appointment of Whole-Time Director; 3. Re-constitution of Committees of the Board. We request you to please take note of the same. Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, July 26, 2024 is submitted herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 3rd day of May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024. Submission of Auditors Report and Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended March 31.2024 and outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, the 3rd day of May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, March 1, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the proposal to undertake the business of sourcing/assembling of Heavy Electric Vehicles including Trucks and Tractors, their battery packs and setting up of EV charging stations, battery swapping stations and connected software control systems. The Company will make an initial investment up to Rs. 50 Crores by March 2025 in tranches. As part of this undertaking, the Board has also approved incorporating a New Company (Associate Company) in which Ravindra Energy Limited will hold 40% stake and will have participation of other Indian and Foreign investors with domain expertise in heavy logistics and electric mobility. The New Company would be headed by Shri. Narendra Murkumbi as Managing Director.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 28 Jan 2024