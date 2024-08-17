SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹2.6
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
17.48
17.1
16.94
21.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.84
22.35
145.66
208.88
Net Worth
26.32
39.45
162.6
230.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
18.24
82.82
147.58
yoy growth (%)
-77.97
-43.88
Raw materials
-15.28
-150.93
-159.04
As % of sales
83.78
182.23
107.76
Employee costs
-6.28
-6.7
-8.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.56
-123.56
-71.21
Depreciation
-2.58
-3.86
-4.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.92
-118.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.97
-43.88
Op profit growth
-87.62
140.5
EBIT growth
-87.27
125.45
Net profit growth
-88.33
55.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
226.57
238.55
372.2
156.11
109.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
226.57
238.55
372.2
156.11
109.41
Other Operating Income
3.41
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
10.32
13.43
7.96
5.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arun B Shah
Executive Director & CEO
S Neelakanta Iyer
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Mehta
Additional Director
D B Shah
Additional Director
Hardik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asian Electronics Ltd
Summary
Asian Electronics Ltd is an Energy Services Company. The company designs, manufactures, installs, commissions and maintains energy conservation products. They are offering elegant, efficient and high quality luminaries for use with T8 / T5 FTLs, CFLs, MV, SV, HID, lamps for all possible applications in the Domestic, Corporate, Industrial, Down lighting, Floodlighting, Landscaping segments and for special applications as in Clean Rooms in the pharmaceutical industry.The company manufactures their products at their facilities located at Nashik in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Their customers include Big Bazaar, Italian Railways, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh. They are having a distribution network, comprising over 450 distributors and dealers and over 130 marketing consultants, supported by the companys network of branches and marketing offices. Asian Electronics Ltd was established in the year 1964 for manufacturing passive components in India. In the year 1980, they started to focus on capacitor based energy conservation solutions. Their capacitor based Automotic Load Monitoring Systems enabled a reduction in transmission and distribution losses along with an increase in energy efficiency for electricity utilities.During the year 1995-96, the compnay enterend into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Matusushita Components Gm
Read More
