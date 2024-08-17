iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Electronics Ltd Share Price

2.6
(4.00%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Asian Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

2.4

Prev. Close

2.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

2.6

Day's Low

2.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 91.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

17.48

17.1

16.94

21.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.84

22.35

145.66

208.88

Net Worth

26.32

39.45

162.6

230.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

18.24

82.82

147.58

yoy growth (%)

-77.97

-43.88

Raw materials

-15.28

-150.93

-159.04

As % of sales

83.78

182.23

107.76

Employee costs

-6.28

-6.7

-8.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.56

-123.56

-71.21

Depreciation

-2.58

-3.86

-4.39

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.92

-118.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.97

-43.88

Op profit growth

-87.62

140.5

EBIT growth

-87.27

125.45

Net profit growth

-88.33

55.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

226.57

238.55

372.2

156.11

109.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

226.57

238.55

372.2

156.11

109.41

Other Operating Income

3.41

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

10.32

13.43

7.96

5.73

Asian Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arun B Shah

Executive Director & CEO

S Neelakanta Iyer

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Mehta

Additional Director

D B Shah

Additional Director

Hardik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Electronics Ltd

Summary

Asian Electronics Ltd is an Energy Services Company. The company designs, manufactures, installs, commissions and maintains energy conservation products. They are offering elegant, efficient and high quality luminaries for use with T8 / T5 FTLs, CFLs, MV, SV, HID, lamps for all possible applications in the Domestic, Corporate, Industrial, Down lighting, Floodlighting, Landscaping segments and for special applications as in Clean Rooms in the pharmaceutical industry.The company manufactures their products at their facilities located at Nashik in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Their customers include Big Bazaar, Italian Railways, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh. They are having a distribution network, comprising over 450 distributors and dealers and over 130 marketing consultants, supported by the companys network of branches and marketing offices. Asian Electronics Ltd was established in the year 1964 for manufacturing passive components in India. In the year 1980, they started to focus on capacitor based energy conservation solutions. Their capacitor based Automotic Load Monitoring Systems enabled a reduction in transmission and distribution losses along with an increase in energy efficiency for electricity utilities.During the year 1995-96, the compnay enterend into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Matusushita Components Gm
