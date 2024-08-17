Summary

Asian Electronics Ltd is an Energy Services Company. The company designs, manufactures, installs, commissions and maintains energy conservation products. They are offering elegant, efficient and high quality luminaries for use with T8 / T5 FTLs, CFLs, MV, SV, HID, lamps for all possible applications in the Domestic, Corporate, Industrial, Down lighting, Floodlighting, Landscaping segments and for special applications as in Clean Rooms in the pharmaceutical industry.The company manufactures their products at their facilities located at Nashik in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Their customers include Big Bazaar, Italian Railways, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh. They are having a distribution network, comprising over 450 distributors and dealers and over 130 marketing consultants, supported by the companys network of branches and marketing offices. Asian Electronics Ltd was established in the year 1964 for manufacturing passive components in India. In the year 1980, they started to focus on capacitor based energy conservation solutions. Their capacitor based Automotic Load Monitoring Systems enabled a reduction in transmission and distribution losses along with an increase in energy efficiency for electricity utilities.During the year 1995-96, the compnay enterend into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Matusushita Components Gm

