|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.77
-47.7
Op profit growth
-84.31
172.14
EBIT growth
-84.01
153.32
Net profit growth
-85.97
35.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-85.23
-126.16
-24.24
EBIT margin
-87.85
-127.61
-26.34
Net profit margin
-94.4
-156.32
-60.14
RoCE
-5.33
-27.15
RoNW
-85.72
-41.35
RoA
-1.43
-8.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.3
-38.19
-28.53
Book value per share
-0.8
3.93
40.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.61
-0.18
-0.37
P/B
-4.03
1.8
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
-22.33
-3.26
-9.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
5,083.96
1,266.04
Inventory days
1,387.12
471.05
Creditor days
-518.49
-88.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
39.87
4.44
0.91
Net debt / equity
-97.76
22.41
2.12
Net debt / op. profit
-18.78
-2.94
-7.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.26
-179.57
-101.12
Employee costs
-32.95
-8.32
-6.09
Other costs
-74.01
-38.26
-17.02
