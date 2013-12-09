iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

2.6
(4.00%)
Dec 9, 2013

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.77

-47.7

Op profit growth

-84.31

172.14

EBIT growth

-84.01

153.32

Net profit growth

-85.97

35.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-85.23

-126.16

-24.24

EBIT margin

-87.85

-127.61

-26.34

Net profit margin

-94.4

-156.32

-60.14

RoCE

-5.33

-27.15

RoNW

-85.72

-41.35

RoA

-1.43

-8.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.3

-38.19

-28.53

Book value per share

-0.8

3.93

40.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.61

-0.18

-0.37

P/B

-4.03

1.8

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

-22.33

-3.26

-9.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5,083.96

1,266.04

Inventory days

1,387.12

471.05

Creditor days

-518.49

-88.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

39.87

4.44

0.91

Net debt / equity

-97.76

22.41

2.12

Net debt / op. profit

-18.78

-2.94

-7.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.26

-179.57

-101.12

Employee costs

-32.95

-8.32

-6.09

Other costs

-74.01

-38.26

-17.02

