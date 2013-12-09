Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
18.24
82.82
147.58
yoy growth (%)
-77.97
-43.88
Raw materials
-15.28
-150.93
-159.04
As % of sales
83.78
182.23
107.76
Employee costs
-6.28
-6.7
-8.37
As % of sales
34.42
8.09
5.67
Other costs
-9.33
-27.46
-22.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.17
33.16
15.37
Operating profit
-12.65
-102.28
-42.52
OPM
-69.38
-123.49
-28.81
Depreciation
-2.58
-3.86
-4.39
Interest expense
-0.38
-20.06
-25.31
Other income
2.07
2.65
1.02
Profit before tax
-13.56
-123.56
-71.21
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.56
-123.56
-71.21
Exceptional items
-0.84
0
-8.04
Net profit
-14.4
-123.56
-79.26
yoy growth (%)
-88.33
55.89
NPM
-78.98
-149.19
-53.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.