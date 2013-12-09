iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.6
(4.00%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

18.24

82.82

147.58

yoy growth (%)

-77.97

-43.88

Raw materials

-15.28

-150.93

-159.04

As % of sales

83.78

182.23

107.76

Employee costs

-6.28

-6.7

-8.37

As % of sales

34.42

8.09

5.67

Other costs

-9.33

-27.46

-22.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.17

33.16

15.37

Operating profit

-12.65

-102.28

-42.52

OPM

-69.38

-123.49

-28.81

Depreciation

-2.58

-3.86

-4.39

Interest expense

-0.38

-20.06

-25.31

Other income

2.07

2.65

1.02

Profit before tax

-13.56

-123.56

-71.21

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.56

-123.56

-71.21

Exceptional items

-0.84

0

-8.04

Net profit

-14.4

-123.56

-79.26

yoy growth (%)

-88.33

55.89

NPM

-78.98

-149.19

-53.7

