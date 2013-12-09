Asian Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.56
-123.56
-71.21
Depreciation
-2.58
-3.86
-4.39
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.92
-118.17
Other operating items
Operating
-26.07
-245.6
Capital expenditure
0
0.96
Free cash flow
-26.07
-244.63
Equity raised
45.97
291.73
Investing
0
0.01
Financing
27.1
11.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
47
58.53
