Asian Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
17.48
17.1
16.94
21.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.84
22.35
145.66
208.88
Net Worth
26.32
39.45
162.6
230.57
Minority Interest
Debt
196.84
197.26
195.48
133.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
223.16
236.71
358.08
364.23
Fixed Assets
33.85
37.59
41.26
49.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
110.89
110.89
110.88
110.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
75.19
84.46
200
194.46
Inventories
71.12
77.41
139.78
151.19
Inventory Days
1,422.86
341.13
345.69
Sundry Debtors
115.92
114.4
131.67
181.58
Debtor Days
2,319.16
504.15
325.63
Other Current Assets
80.43
82.09
72.32
71.46
Sundry Creditors
-49.96
-52.88
-39.46
-134.14
Creditor Days
999.52
233.03
97.58
Other Current Liabilities
-142.32
-136.56
-104.31
-75.63
Cash
3.23
3.77
5.94
9.69
Total Assets
223.16
236.71
358.08
364.23
