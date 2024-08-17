Asian Electronics Ltd Summary

Asian Electronics Ltd is an Energy Services Company. The company designs, manufactures, installs, commissions and maintains energy conservation products. They are offering elegant, efficient and high quality luminaries for use with T8 / T5 FTLs, CFLs, MV, SV, HID, lamps for all possible applications in the Domestic, Corporate, Industrial, Down lighting, Floodlighting, Landscaping segments and for special applications as in Clean Rooms in the pharmaceutical industry.The company manufactures their products at their facilities located at Nashik in Maharashtra, Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Their customers include Big Bazaar, Italian Railways, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, and Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh. They are having a distribution network, comprising over 450 distributors and dealers and over 130 marketing consultants, supported by the companys network of branches and marketing offices. Asian Electronics Ltd was established in the year 1964 for manufacturing passive components in India. In the year 1980, they started to focus on capacitor based energy conservation solutions. Their capacitor based Automotic Load Monitoring Systems enabled a reduction in transmission and distribution losses along with an increase in energy efficiency for electricity utilities.During the year 1995-96, the compnay enterend into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Matusushita Components GmbH & Co and incorporated the company, Electric Hitech Components Ltd. In the year 2001, the company launched their new Energy Efficient E+Tubelight in the Indian Market. The product is one of the most energy efficient and cost effective system. Also the company has made marketing arrangement with Westinghouse, USA to market companys Energy Efficient Tubelight in various global export markets.Steuerung Anlage Pvt Ltd and Indicos Information Technology Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary of company from March 31, 2004 and April 1, 2005 respectively. During the financial year 2005-06, the company expanded the capacity of Decorative Fixtures & Bracing by 1800000 Nos. During the year 2006-07, they increased the production capacity of Retrofit Electronic Lighting System by 12600000 Nos. Also they installed 20 new plant & machinery during the year. The company took over the lighting division of Asian Raymold Lighting Pvt Ltd during the year.In April 2007, the company formed a joint venture company namely Asian Retail Lighting Ltd fro lighting solutions for retail industry with Home Solution Retail India Ltd as joint promoter. Also they formed another joint venture company namely Home Lighting India Ltd for home lighting solutions with Home Solution Retail Ltd & Idiom Design & Consulting Ltd as joint promoters.