iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged Share Price

11.45
(-95.83%)
May 19, 2016|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

12

Prev. Close

274.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

12

Day's Low

11.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.38

P/E

15.4

EPS

17.91

Divi. Yield

0.36

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:09 AM
Mar-2010Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.96%

Non-Promoter- 4.82%

Institutions: 4.82%

Non-Institutions: 40.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.42

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

216.4

Net Worth

227.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P P Gupta

Director

V D Mohile

Director

K M Poddar

Director

K Vasudevan

Director

K K Rai

Company Secretary

N Brahma

Director

Samarendra Nath Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged

Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD, is been engaged in manufacturing of Piping Products,Fittings & Accessories. The company also takes jobwork for erection of power stations etc., and also takes turnkey projects.During the year 2000-01, the company has successfully completed 400/220 KV Sub-station construction package at Kurnool for APTRANSCO, 220/133 KV Sub-station construction package at Bidanasi for Grid Corporation of Orissa Ltd, 220/33 KV Sub-station construction package at giridih for DVC, 400 KV turnkey Switchyard Package at Biharsharif for PGCIL.During the year 2000-01, the company has bagged few prestigious orders. The major amongst them are Busbar System in Potline area of Smelter Expansion at NALCO Angul, 400/220 Bhiwadi Sub-station package at Rajasthan and 400 KV Nellore Switchyard Package at Nellore for PGCIL.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.