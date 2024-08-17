Summary

Registered as Private Limited Company,TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD, is been engaged in manufacturing of Piping Products,Fittings & Accessories. The company also takes jobwork for erection of power stations etc., and also takes turnkey projects.During the year 2000-01, the company has successfully completed 400/220 KV Sub-station construction package at Kurnool for APTRANSCO, 220/133 KV Sub-station construction package at Bidanasi for Grid Corporation of Orissa Ltd, 220/33 KV Sub-station construction package at giridih for DVC, 400 KV turnkey Switchyard Package at Biharsharif for PGCIL.During the year 2000-01, the company has bagged few prestigious orders. The major amongst them are Busbar System in Potline area of Smelter Expansion at NALCO Angul, 400/220 Bhiwadi Sub-station package at Rajasthan and 400 KV Nellore Switchyard Package at Nellore for PGCIL.

Read More