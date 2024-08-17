Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹274.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹12
Day's Low₹11.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.38
P/E15.4
EPS17.91
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.42
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
216.4
Net Worth
227.82
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P P Gupta
Director
V D Mohile
Director
K M Poddar
Director
K Vasudevan
Director
K K Rai
Company Secretary
N Brahma
Director
Samarendra Nath Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged
Summary
Registered as Private Limited Company,TECHNO ELECTRIC & ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD, is been engaged in manufacturing of Piping Products,Fittings & Accessories. The company also takes jobwork for erection of power stations etc., and also takes turnkey projects.During the year 2000-01, the company has successfully completed 400/220 KV Sub-station construction package at Kurnool for APTRANSCO, 220/133 KV Sub-station construction package at Bidanasi for Grid Corporation of Orissa Ltd, 220/33 KV Sub-station construction package at giridih for DVC, 400 KV turnkey Switchyard Package at Biharsharif for PGCIL.During the year 2000-01, the company has bagged few prestigious orders. The major amongst them are Busbar System in Potline area of Smelter Expansion at NALCO Angul, 400/220 Bhiwadi Sub-station package at Rajasthan and 400 KV Nellore Switchyard Package at Nellore for PGCIL.
