Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.42
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
216.4
Net Worth
227.82
Minority Interest
Debt
42.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
Total Liabilities
270.47
Fixed Assets
4.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
151.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
75.81
Inventories
0.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
84.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
138.41
Sundry Creditors
-43.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-103.86
Cash
38.48
Total Assets
270.47
