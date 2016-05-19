To the members of

Techno electric & engineering company limited

Report on the financial statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of techno electric & engineering company limited ("the company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at march 31, 2014, the statement of profit and loss and cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3c) of section 211 of the companies act, 1956 ("the act") read with the general circular 15/2013 dated 13th september 2013 of the ministry of corporate affairs in respect of section 133 of the companies act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by the institute of chartered accountants of india. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in india:

(a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at march 31, 2014;

(b) in the case of the statement of profit and loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the companies (auditor’s report) order, 2003 ("the order") issued by the central government of india in terms of sub-section (4a) of section 227 of the act, we give in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the balance sheet, statement of profit and loss, and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the balance sheet, statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3c) of section 211 of the companies act, 1956, read with the general circular 15/2013 dated 13th september 2013 of the ministry of corporate affairs in respect of section 133 of the companies act, 2013; and

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on march 31, 2014, and taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on march 31, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the companies act, 1956.

For S. S. Kothari & CO., Chartered accountants Firm's registration no: 302034e Centre point (R.N.Bardhan) 21, old court house street, Partner Kolkata – 700 001 Membership no: 017270 The 24th day of may, 2014

Annexure to Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act,1956 and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and the information and explanations given to us, we further report that:

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records of Fixed Assets showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The Company has a phased programme of physical verification of its fixed assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. In accordance with such programme, the management has physically verified fixed assets during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Substantial part of fixed assets have not been disposed off during the year.

2. a) The Inventories included under contract work-in-progress have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of inventories and the discrepancies noticed on the physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

3. a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Hence, clauses 4(iii) (f) and 4(iii) (g) of the Order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventories and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in internal control system.

5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no contracts or arrangements that need to be entered in the register required to be maintained under Section 301 of the companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, clause 4(v) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

7. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

8. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 in respect of Energy (Power) division of the Company and are of the opinion that, prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made any detailed examination of cost records, to ascertain the accuracy and completeness thereof.

9. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, custom duty, investor education and protection fund, wealth tax, service tax and any other material statutory dues applicable to it and there is no outstanding as on 31st March, 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service-tax, custom duty, excise duty, and cess that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

10. The Company has neither accumulated losses as at 31st March, 2014 nor incurred any cash losses during the financial year ended on that date or in the immediately preceding financial year.

11. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution or bank or debenture holders as may be ascertained from the examination of the books of account and other records of the Company.

12. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

13. The Company is not a chit fund, nidhi, mutual benefit fund or society. Accordingly, clause 4(xiii) of the Order is not applicable.

14. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company and state that prima -facie, proper records have been maintained of the transactions and contracts relating to purchase and sale of shares, securities, debentures and other investments and timely entries have been made therein. All the investments have been held by the Company in its own name.

15. According to information and explanations given to us the Company has not given any guarantee to banks and financial institutions for loans taken by others.

16. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans availed by the Company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

17. On the basis of an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no funds raised on a short term basis have been used for long term investment.

18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year to parties and companies covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

19. The Company has not issued any debenture during the year.

20. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.

21. To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the year.