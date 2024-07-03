Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹1,510
Prev. Close₹1,503.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹156.75
Day's High₹1,510
Day's Low₹1,450
52 Week's High₹1,736.95
52 Week's Low₹666
Book Value₹131.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,495.52
P/E53.05
EPS28.34
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.11
86.61
74.7
62.46
Net Worth
119.11
96.61
84.7
72.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
112.88
81.48
140.24
106.94
yoy growth (%)
38.53
-41.9
31.14
54.58
Raw materials
-77.94
-55.15
-94.41
-71.37
As % of sales
69.04
67.69
67.31
66.73
Employee costs
-11.71
-11.39
-12.4
-11.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.75
3.32
18.08
10.74
Depreciation
-2.61
-0.98
-1.18
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.72
-1.65
-5.43
-3.7
Working capital
-16.17
-21.57
11.98
35.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.53
-41.9
31.14
54.58
Op profit growth
158.67
-78.59
44.79
612.56
EBIT growth
91.58
-80.28
67.13
700.62
Net profit growth
46.33
-67.41
79.56
798.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rupesh Mehta
Non Executive Director
Riya Mehta
Whole Time Director & CEO
Nikesh Mehta
Independent Director
Maulik Mokaria
Independent Director
Deven Doshi
Independent Director
Rajendrabhai Bhanderi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kishor Kikani
Reports by Macpower CNC Machines Ltd
Summary
Macpower CNC Machines Limited was originally formed as a private limited Company in the name and style of Macpower CNC Machines Private Limited in Gujarat on December 31, 2003. Consequently, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Macpower CNC Machines Limited on November 16, 2017. The Company was founded by Mr. Rupesh Mehta. The Company is engaged in in manufacturing of CNC Turning Centers, Vertical Machining Centers, Horizontal Machining Centers, Cylindrical Grinder, Vertical Turret Lathe, Turn Mill Centers, Drill Tap Center, Twin Spindle VMC and also Multi Tasking, 5-axis along with sub spindle.In 2018, the Company listed on NSE Emerge platform with the objects to utilise funds of IPO for setting up backward integration facilities which includes setting up in house machining and civil construction at the Manufacturing facility which, inter-alia includes purchase of machinery, equipments and toolings for the machines. In-house spindle manufacturing capability was made operational by commissioning high end multi-axes grinding machine, separate sheet metal unit and powder coating unit and also purchased state of the art mother machineries, measuring instruments and high end software to eliminate rejection and rework in machining and increase productivity and quality. The Company came up with an e Initial Public Issue of 26,15,000 Equity Shares in March, 2018. In 2023, the Company enhanced its manufacturing capacity from 1300
The Macpower CNC Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1494.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is ₹1495.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is 53.05 and 11.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macpower CNC Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is ₹666 and ₹1736.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.01%, 3 Years at 97.69%, 1 Year at 117.43%, 6 Month at 7.97%, 3 Month at 18.38% and 1 Month at 7.47%.
