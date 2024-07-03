iifl-logo-icon 1
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Share Price

1,494.9
(-0.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,510
  • Day's High1,510
  • 52 Wk High1,736.95
  • Prev. Close1,503.45
  • Day's Low1,450
  • 52 Wk Low 666
  • Turnover (lac)156.75
  • P/E53.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.38
  • EPS28.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,495.52
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

1,510

Prev. Close

1,503.45

Turnover(Lac.)

156.75

Day's High

1,510

Day's Low

1,450

52 Week's High

1,736.95

52 Week's Low

666

Book Value

131.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,495.52

P/E

53.05

EPS

28.34

Divi. Yield

0.1

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.17%

Non-Promoter- 1.12%

Institutions: 1.12%

Non-Institutions: 25.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.11

86.61

74.7

62.46

Net Worth

119.11

96.61

84.7

72.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

112.88

81.48

140.24

106.94

yoy growth (%)

38.53

-41.9

31.14

54.58

Raw materials

-77.94

-55.15

-94.41

-71.37

As % of sales

69.04

67.69

67.31

66.73

Employee costs

-11.71

-11.39

-12.4

-11.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.75

3.32

18.08

10.74

Depreciation

-2.61

-0.98

-1.18

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.72

-1.65

-5.43

-3.7

Working capital

-16.17

-21.57

11.98

35.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.53

-41.9

31.14

54.58

Op profit growth

158.67

-78.59

44.79

612.56

EBIT growth

91.58

-80.28

67.13

700.62

Net profit growth

46.33

-67.41

79.56

798.19

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Macpower CNC Machines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rupesh Mehta

Non Executive Director

Riya Mehta

Whole Time Director & CEO

Nikesh Mehta

Independent Director

Maulik Mokaria

Independent Director

Deven Doshi

Independent Director

Rajendrabhai Bhanderi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kishor Kikani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Macpower CNC Machines Ltd

Summary

Macpower CNC Machines Limited was originally formed as a private limited Company in the name and style of Macpower CNC Machines Private Limited in Gujarat on December 31, 2003. Consequently, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Macpower CNC Machines Limited on November 16, 2017. The Company was founded by Mr. Rupesh Mehta. The Company is engaged in in manufacturing of CNC Turning Centers, Vertical Machining Centers, Horizontal Machining Centers, Cylindrical Grinder, Vertical Turret Lathe, Turn Mill Centers, Drill Tap Center, Twin Spindle VMC and also Multi Tasking, 5-axis along with sub spindle.In 2018, the Company listed on NSE Emerge platform with the objects to utilise funds of IPO for setting up backward integration facilities which includes setting up in house machining and civil construction at the Manufacturing facility which, inter-alia includes purchase of machinery, equipments and toolings for the machines. In-house spindle manufacturing capability was made operational by commissioning high end multi-axes grinding machine, separate sheet metal unit and powder coating unit and also purchased state of the art mother machineries, measuring instruments and high end software to eliminate rejection and rework in machining and increase productivity and quality. The Company came up with an e Initial Public Issue of 26,15,000 Equity Shares in March, 2018. In 2023, the Company enhanced its manufacturing capacity from 1300
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Macpower CNC Machines Ltd share price today?

The Macpower CNC Machines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1494.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is ₹1495.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is 53.05 and 11.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macpower CNC Machines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is ₹666 and ₹1736.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd?

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.01%, 3 Years at 97.69%, 1 Year at 117.43%, 6 Month at 7.97%, 3 Month at 18.38% and 1 Month at 7.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Macpower CNC Machines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 1.13 %
Public - 25.70 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

