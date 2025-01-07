iifl-logo-icon 1
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,460.55
(-0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:30 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

112.88

81.48

140.24

106.94

yoy growth (%)

38.53

-41.9

31.14

54.58

Raw materials

-77.94

-55.15

-94.41

-71.37

As % of sales

69.04

67.69

67.31

66.73

Employee costs

-11.71

-11.39

-12.4

-11.43

As % of sales

10.37

13.98

8.84

10.69

Other costs

-14.05

-11.38

-16.85

-12.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.44

13.96

12.01

11.85

Operating profit

9.18

3.54

16.58

11.45

OPM

8.13

4.35

11.82

10.7

Depreciation

-2.61

-0.98

-1.18

-1.02

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.29

-0.23

-0.21

Other income

0.35

1.04

2.92

0.53

Profit before tax

6.75

3.32

18.08

10.74

Taxes

-0.72

-1.65

-5.43

-3.7

Tax rate

-10.66

-49.8

-30.07

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.03

1.66

12.64

7.04

Exceptional items

0

2.45

0

0

Net profit

6.03

4.12

12.64

7.04

yoy growth (%)

46.33

-67.41

79.56

798.19

NPM

5.34

5.05

9.01

6.58

