Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
112.88
81.48
140.24
106.94
yoy growth (%)
38.53
-41.9
31.14
54.58
Raw materials
-77.94
-55.15
-94.41
-71.37
As % of sales
69.04
67.69
67.31
66.73
Employee costs
-11.71
-11.39
-12.4
-11.43
As % of sales
10.37
13.98
8.84
10.69
Other costs
-14.05
-11.38
-16.85
-12.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.44
13.96
12.01
11.85
Operating profit
9.18
3.54
16.58
11.45
OPM
8.13
4.35
11.82
10.7
Depreciation
-2.61
-0.98
-1.18
-1.02
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.29
-0.23
-0.21
Other income
0.35
1.04
2.92
0.53
Profit before tax
6.75
3.32
18.08
10.74
Taxes
-0.72
-1.65
-5.43
-3.7
Tax rate
-10.66
-49.8
-30.07
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.03
1.66
12.64
7.04
Exceptional items
0
2.45
0
0
Net profit
6.03
4.12
12.64
7.04
yoy growth (%)
46.33
-67.41
79.56
798.19
NPM
5.34
5.05
9.01
6.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.