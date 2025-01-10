Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.11
86.61
74.7
62.46
Net Worth
119.11
96.61
84.7
72.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.48
0.4
0.14
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.29
1.95
1.67
0.17
Total Liabilities
121.88
98.96
86.51
72.85
Fixed Assets
49.87
43.66
40.08
38.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.16
5
4.7
19.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.49
0.66
Networking Capital
56.11
45.13
32.68
8.74
Inventories
90.45
71.01
75.58
60.93
Inventory Days
197.01
Sundry Debtors
21.8
12.71
5.97
3.82
Debtor Days
12.35
Other Current Assets
2.19
1.88
8.26
5.68
Sundry Creditors
-43.3
-28.12
-41.35
-44.46
Creditor Days
143.76
Other Current Liabilities
-15.03
-12.35
-15.78
-17.23
Cash
10.74
5.17
8.56
5.05
Total Assets
121.88
98.96
86.51
72.86
