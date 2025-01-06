iifl-logo-icon 1
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,467.95
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025

Macpower CNC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.75

3.32

18.08

10.74

Depreciation

-2.61

-0.98

-1.18

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.72

-1.65

-5.43

-3.7

Working capital

-16.17

-21.57

11.98

35.51

Other operating items

Operating

-12.75

-20.88

23.44

41.52

Capital expenditure

4.18

30.96

2.48

2.42

Free cash flow

-8.57

10.07

25.92

43.94

Equity raised

113.26

108.27

86.58

49.63

Investing

18.41

0.25

-6.51

7.51

Financing

1.06

0.59

-0.21

-2.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.98

Net in cash

124.16

119.19

105.78

99.82

