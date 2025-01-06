Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.75
3.32
18.08
10.74
Depreciation
-2.61
-0.98
-1.18
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.72
-1.65
-5.43
-3.7
Working capital
-16.17
-21.57
11.98
35.51
Other operating items
Operating
-12.75
-20.88
23.44
41.52
Capital expenditure
4.18
30.96
2.48
2.42
Free cash flow
-8.57
10.07
25.92
43.94
Equity raised
113.26
108.27
86.58
49.63
Investing
18.41
0.25
-6.51
7.51
Financing
1.06
0.59
-0.21
-2.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.98
Net in cash
124.16
119.19
105.78
99.82
