|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2024
|Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Macpower CNC Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|4 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. Macpower CNC Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|21 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters MACPOWER CNC MACHINES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Jan-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business. Macpower CNC Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
