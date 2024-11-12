Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Macpower CNC Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. Macpower CNC Machines Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Macpower CNC Machines Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 21 Jan 2024