Macpower CNC Machines Ltd Summary

Macpower CNC Machines Limited was originally formed as a private limited Company in the name and style of Macpower CNC Machines Private Limited in Gujarat on December 31, 2003. Consequently, it was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Macpower CNC Machines Limited on November 16, 2017. The Company was founded by Mr. Rupesh Mehta. The Company is engaged in in manufacturing of CNC Turning Centers, Vertical Machining Centers, Horizontal Machining Centers, Cylindrical Grinder, Vertical Turret Lathe, Turn Mill Centers, Drill Tap Center, Twin Spindle VMC and also Multi Tasking, 5-axis along with sub spindle.In 2018, the Company listed on NSE Emerge platform with the objects to utilise funds of IPO for setting up backward integration facilities which includes setting up in house machining and civil construction at the Manufacturing facility which, inter-alia includes purchase of machinery, equipments and toolings for the machines. In-house spindle manufacturing capability was made operational by commissioning high end multi-axes grinding machine, separate sheet metal unit and powder coating unit and also purchased state of the art mother machineries, measuring instruments and high end software to eliminate rejection and rework in machining and increase productivity and quality. The Company came up with an e Initial Public Issue of 26,15,000 Equity Shares in March, 2018. In 2023, the Company enhanced its manufacturing capacity from 1300 to 1500 machines per annum. It also started CNC Automation & Robotic Division to provide tailored solution & services to customers with various ranges of existing proven machines. It launched Pro series - entry level basic Turning Machine for which it has recruited 9 new people in the pro group of the distribution network.