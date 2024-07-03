Summary

Rishabh Instruments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rishabh Instruments Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1982, granted by the ROC. On conversion of the Company into Public Limited on September 8, 2022, name was changed to Rishabh Instruments Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 22, 2022. The Company is a global energy efficiency solution company focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors. The Company supply a wide range of electrical measurement and process optimization equipment, and are vertically integrated player involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying electrical automation devices; metering, control and protection devices; portable test and measuring instruments; and solar string inverters. In addition, it manufacture and supply aluminium high pressure die casting through Subsidiary, Lumel Alucast. It also provide certain manufacturing services which include mould design and manufacturing, EMI/EMC testing services, Electronic Manufacturing Services, and software solutions (e.g., MARC).Electrical automation products include energy management software, transducers and isolators, paperless recorders (chartless) and dataloggers, temperature and humidity recorders, I/O converters and temperature controller

