SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹343.2
Prev. Close₹341.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.6
Day's High₹343.2
Day's Low₹331.5
52 Week's High₹635.4
52 Week's Low₹318.05
Book Value₹99.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,278.42
P/E54.99
EPS6.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.31
40.07
25.45
25.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.6
203.17
191.21
180.89
Net Worth
370.91
243.24
216.66
206.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
689.75
569.54
470.25
389.96
400.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
689.75
569.54
470.25
389.96
400.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.59
10.25
9.69
12.57
8.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra Joharimal Goliya
Non Executive Director
Parappath Kottekode Ramakrishnan
Nominee
ALIPT SHARMA
Nominee
Krishnan Ganesan
Independent Director
Rathin Kumar Banerjee
Independent Director
Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna
Independent Director
ASTHA ASHISH KATARIYA
Independent Director
Lukasz Jan Meissner
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajinkya Joglekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rishabh Instruments Ltd
Summary
Rishabh Instruments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rishabh Instruments Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1982, granted by the ROC. On conversion of the Company into Public Limited on September 8, 2022, name was changed to Rishabh Instruments Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 22, 2022. The Company is a global energy efficiency solution company focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors. The Company supply a wide range of electrical measurement and process optimization equipment, and are vertically integrated player involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying electrical automation devices; metering, control and protection devices; portable test and measuring instruments; and solar string inverters. In addition, it manufacture and supply aluminium high pressure die casting through Subsidiary, Lumel Alucast. It also provide certain manufacturing services which include mould design and manufacturing, EMI/EMC testing services, Electronic Manufacturing Services, and software solutions (e.g., MARC).Electrical automation products include energy management software, transducers and isolators, paperless recorders (chartless) and dataloggers, temperature and humidity recorders, I/O converters and temperature controller
The Rishabh Instruments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is ₹1278.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is 54.99 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Instruments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is ₹318.05 and ₹635.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rishabh Instruments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.40%, 6 Month at -23.62%, 3 Month at -11.21% and 1 Month at -8.16%.
