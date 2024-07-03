iifl-logo-icon 1
Rishabh Instruments Ltd Share Price

334.5
(-2.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open343.2
  • Day's High343.2
  • 52 Wk High635.4
  • Prev. Close341.45
  • Day's Low331.5
  • 52 Wk Low 318.05
  • Turnover (lac)39.6
  • P/E54.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value99.78
  • EPS6.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,278.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rishabh Instruments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

343.2

Prev. Close

341.45

Turnover(Lac.)

39.6

Day's High

343.2

Day's Low

331.5

52 Week's High

635.4

52 Week's Low

318.05

Book Value

99.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,278.42

P/E

54.99

EPS

6.2

Divi. Yield

0

Rishabh Instruments Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rishabh Instruments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rishabh Instruments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.15%

Non-Promoter- 13.32%

Institutions: 13.32%

Non-Institutions: 16.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rishabh Instruments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.31

40.07

25.45

25.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

332.6

203.17

191.21

180.89

Net Worth

370.91

243.24

216.66

206.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

689.75

569.54

470.25

389.96

400.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

689.75

569.54

470.25

389.96

400.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.59

10.25

9.69

12.57

8.7

View Annually Results

Rishabh Instruments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rishabh Instruments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra Joharimal Goliya

Non Executive Director

Parappath Kottekode Ramakrishnan

Nominee

ALIPT SHARMA

Nominee

Krishnan Ganesan

Independent Director

Rathin Kumar Banerjee

Independent Director

Siddharth Nandkishore Bafna

Independent Director

ASTHA ASHISH KATARIYA

Independent Director

Lukasz Jan Meissner

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajinkya Joglekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rishabh Instruments Ltd

Summary

Rishabh Instruments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rishabh Instruments Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1982, granted by the ROC. On conversion of the Company into Public Limited on September 8, 2022, name was changed to Rishabh Instruments Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 22, 2022. The Company is a global energy efficiency solution company focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors. The Company supply a wide range of electrical measurement and process optimization equipment, and are vertically integrated player involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying electrical automation devices; metering, control and protection devices; portable test and measuring instruments; and solar string inverters. In addition, it manufacture and supply aluminium high pressure die casting through Subsidiary, Lumel Alucast. It also provide certain manufacturing services which include mould design and manufacturing, EMI/EMC testing services, Electronic Manufacturing Services, and software solutions (e.g., MARC).Electrical automation products include energy management software, transducers and isolators, paperless recorders (chartless) and dataloggers, temperature and humidity recorders, I/O converters and temperature controller
Company FAQs

What is the Rishabh Instruments Ltd share price today?

The Rishabh Instruments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is ₹1278.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rishabh Instruments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is 54.99 and 3.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rishabh Instruments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is ₹318.05 and ₹635.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rishabh Instruments Ltd?

Rishabh Instruments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.40%, 6 Month at -23.62%, 3 Month at -11.21% and 1 Month at -8.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rishabh Instruments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rishabh Instruments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.16 %
Institutions - 13.33 %
Public - 16.52 %

