Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Rishabh Instruments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 are made public on November 12 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 12, 2024 inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, and Statutory Auditors of the company, are enclosed herewith as Annexure-1. The Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website https://rishab.co.in/. The Board Meeting commenced through Video Conferencing at 02:30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 04:15 p.m. (IST). Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Rishabh Instruments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024; and 2. to consider declaration of dividend on Equity Shares of the Company if any. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 are made public on August 9 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. As per the attachment. No dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Rishabh Instruments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 1 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 are made public on May 29 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. As per the annexure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024