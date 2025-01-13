Rishabh Instruments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.31
40.07
25.45
25.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
332.6
203.17
191.21
180.89
Net Worth
370.91
243.24
216.66
206.34
Minority Interest
Debt
5.91
21.86
27.7
20.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.66
2.96
2.96
3.39
Total Liabilities
378.48
268.06
247.32
230.55
Fixed Assets
42.55
41.16
42.27
39.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
107.57
88.35
80.97
79.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1
1.35
0
0
Networking Capital
103.67
93.84
63.07
46.51
Inventories
86.63
75.29
60.87
39.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.99
37.31
20.48
24.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.23
19.51
15.19
10.27
Sundry Creditors
-20.04
-26.98
-26.64
-19.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.14
-11.29
-6.83
-8.47
Cash
123.67
43.34
61
65.43
Total Assets
378.46
268.04
247.31
230.52
